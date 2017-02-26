Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Tammreddy Bharadwaja and other Tollywood celebs mourned the death of producer KC Sekhar Babu, who passed away at his residence on Hyderabad on Saturday.

KC Sekhar Babu died of a heart attack at his residence in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday. The 73-year-old producer hailed from Kanchikacherla village, Andhra Pradesh and he entered the film industry with the movie, Mamatha, in 1973. Later, he went on to churn out several hit movies.

The producer had worked with Tollywood producer Krishnam Raju, Chandra Mohan, Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna. Samsara Bandham, Sardar, Mutha Mestri, Ramma Chilakamma, Sahasa Samrat, Gopalarao Gari Ammayi and Pakkinti Ammayi are among KC Sekhar Babu's notable films. He worked as member of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telugu Producers Council and South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce. He also served as the Chairman of the Censor Board Revising Committee.

The news about the sudden death of KC Sekhar Babu came as rude shock to several Tollywood celebrities on Saturday morning. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Murali Mohan, Thammareddy, C Kalyan and many others paid their tributes to the producer. They were also seen talking to his family and offering condolences to them.

Addressing the media, Chiranjeevi said, "I had great bonding with Sekhar Babu and he used be part of all my family functions. As a producer of Mutha Mestri, he supported me financially and successfully completed the project in time. I am very sad to know that he is not with us today. May his departed soul rest in peace. I express my heartfelt condolences to his family."

Allu Arjun said, "KC Sekhar Babu produced several hit movies including Mutha Mestri. He was a very close friend of my family. I offer my heart-felt condolences to his bereaved family."

Here are the videos featuring Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun paying homage to KC Sekhar Babu.