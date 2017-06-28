When four extra teams were added and it became clear that the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 would run for over three months, the next question was: Will there be a change to the format as well?

The answer to that is, yes.

Keeping in mind that there will be 12 teams now instead of the usual eight, the PKL organisers, Mashal Sports and Star Sports, have decided to change the format of the league completely.

Now, instead of a straight shootout for the top four spots, there will be two different zones – Zone A and Zone B.

Zone A will consist of Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants. Zone B will have Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddha and Tami Thailavas.

Speaking at the media forum in Mumbai, where the new PKL schedule and format were unveiled, Anupam Goswami, the PKL league commissioner, said the zones had been created based on geographical proximity and to give the league an opportunity to create rivalries and get in as many derby games as possible.

So, in Zone A, you have U Mumbai playing the Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi facing the neighbours Haryana Steelers. In Zone B, there are mouthwatering clashes galore – Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas and more.

The teams from the same group will play each other three times, while franchises from different zones will only face off against each other once through the league phase of the season. For those matches between different zones, there will be a designated inter-zonal challenge week – sounds exciting and complicated at the same time, doesn't it – while there will also be an inter-zonal wildcard match, which will be played in October.

It might be a lot more complicated than the previous season, but the one good thing for the 12 franchises is that there will be two extra slots for the playoffs.

Previously it was just the top four that made it into the knockouts, but in the 2017 edition of Pro Kabaddi, three teams from each zone will get into the playoffs.

From there, the playoffs – or the Super Playoffs as they've put it – get into IPL territory. However, due to the fact that there are six teams in the final phase, there will be an extra Qualifier and an extra Eliminator.

But, there is a huge incentive for the teams in each zone to finish first. They will have an opportunity to win one match in the playoffs and take-off straight into the final, while the loser of that Qualifier will also get a second bite at the cherry at making that finale in Eliminator 2.

The playoffs this time are certainly going to carry a lot more weight, while also giving the better teams an extra chance at qualification. A few times in the past seasons, teams have done splendidly in the league phase, only to lose their way in the semifinal and see those hopes of winning the title dashed in a hurry.

This playoff format eliminates that lose-and-you-go-home feeling – at least for the top teams – which is always a good thing.