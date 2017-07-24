Pro Kabaddi League 2017 will be nothing like ever before. The season 5 of the lucrative kabaddi league competition in India will see a plethora of teams, competing in a rather tricky but a brand new format.

A total of 12 teams, including four debutantes, will be hoping to make an impact this year.

The representation of Indian celebrities in the competition also increases. Abhishek Bachchan, co-owner of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, remained the biggest star in the Pro Kabaddi League across the last four editions.

This time around, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is making his presence felt as the co-owner of one of the debutantes -- Tamil Thalaivas.

While the battle between the teams represented by these celebrities will be one to watch out for, Abhishek and Tendulkar will be seen clashing swords again in the sporting arena later this year in the Indian Super League season 4. While the former is the owner of Chennaiyin FC, Tendulkar remains the co-owner of Kerala Blasters.

Pro Kabaddi League season 5: In a nutshell

Teams: U Mumba, Telugu Titans, Team Uttar Pradesh, Team Haryana, Tamil Thalaivas, Team Gujarat, Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls.

Total matches: 138

Tournament format: Teams have been divided into two zones. The teams from the same zone will play each other thrice.

There will also be an inter-zonal challenge week where teams from the two different zones will clash against each other. Further info on the format of the competition.

Costliest player from the auction: Nitan Tomar, signed for Team UP for a jaw-dropping Rs 93 lakh.

Squad composition: The minimum quota of players for each team is 18, while the maximum is 25.

Pro Kabaddi season 5 title song: Performed by rapper Rishi. Listen here.