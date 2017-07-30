The fifth edition of Pro Kabaddi League is underway in Hyderabad's Gachibowli Stadium and we have already witnessed four action-packed matches in a span of two days.

Four teams will once again be action on the third day of the ongoing season -- Sunday, July 30.

Former champions U Mumbai, who lost their opening match to Puneri Paltan, will be in action in a Zone A match against debutants Haryana Steelers.

In the second match [Zone B] of the day, the home team -- Rahul Chaudari's Telugu Titans -- will take on Bengaluru Bulls, who will make their first appearance of the ongoing season.

U Mumba vs Steelers

U Mumba were beaten 21-33 in their tournament opener on Friday, July 28, which was dominated by Paltan from the word go. Captain Anup Kumar had to the do the bulk of scoring (8 points), but his efforts were still not enough to stop the all-round show from their opposition.

Anup would want his teammates to buckle up and help the team make a strong comeback in Hyderabad on Sunday.

On the other hand, Steelers will be looking to begin their Pro Kabaddi campaign on a high. Led by Surender Nada, the Haryana-based team has the likes of Surjeet Singh and Mohit Chhillar, who are capable of single-handedly influencing a match.

The match between U Mumba and Steelers will start at 8pm IST.

Where to watch live (India) TV - Star Sports 2/HD Live streaming - Hotstar Live scores - Twitter

Titans vs Bulls

In what is being billed as one of the two Southern derbies this season, Bulls have a tough opening test against Chaudari's side, who were beaten by the two-time champions and holders Patna Pirates on Saturday, July 29.

While Chaudhari, impressed on the opening day against Tamil Thailavas with a Super-10, his quest for becoming the first man to get 500 raid points in the league let him down against Pardeep Narwal's side.

Unlike the match against Thailavas, the 24-year-old restricted himself with a spiritless performance. He eventually finished one point short of his personal milestone.

The Titans' skipper will be looking to get back to his fearless best. His combination with Nilesh Salunke will be key to the team's chances on Sunday evening.

Bulls will rely on their start right-corner Ravinder Pahal to keep Chaudhuri from creating havoc. Focus will also be on skipper Rohit Kumar as the Bengaluru-based team has a tough task of playing in front the Hyderabad crowd, that will passionately root for the home team.

The match between Titans and Bulls will start at 9pm IST