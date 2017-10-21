The long and extended group matches of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season has finally come to an end, following close to three months of action. Six strong teams remain who will compete in the playoffs stage.
Five matches remain before the grand finale of the competition on October 28, the same day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 final in India.
Teams qualfied for the playoffs stage: Puneri Paltan, UP Yoddha, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Bengal Warriors.
Newcomers Gujarat Fortunegiants or Bengal Warriors can make it to the final on October 24 itself, while the other finalist needs to wait until at least October 26 to know their fate. Both sides topped their respective zones.
Full playoffs fixtures below
All matches take place at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, except for the last two matches, which are set to take place at the JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
|Date
|Match type
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|Oct 23
|Eliminator 1
|Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha
|8 pm IST
|NSCI Dome, Mumbai
|Eliminator 2
|Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
|9 pm IST
|NSCI Dome, Mumbai
|Oct 24
|Qualifier 1
|Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors
|8 pm IST
|NSCI Dome, Mumbai
|Eliminator 3
|Winner E1 vs Winner E2
|9 pm IST
|NSCI Dome, Mumbai
|Oct 26
|Qualifier 2
|Loser Q1 vs Winner E3
|8 pm IST
|JLN Indoor, Chennai
|Oct 28
|Final
|Winner Q1 vs Winner Q2
|8 pm IST
|JLN Indoor, Chennai
Click here to book tickets.
How to watch live on TV, online
TV guide: Star Sports Network (India)
Live stream: Hotstar (India)
Live score: Twitter