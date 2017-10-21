The long and extended group matches of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season has finally come to an end, following close to three months of action. Six strong teams remain who will compete in the playoffs stage.

Five matches remain before the grand finale of the competition on October 28, the same day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 final in India.

WATCH: Complete guide of Pro Kabaddi league 2017

Teams qualfied for the playoffs stage: Puneri Paltan, UP Yoddha, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Bengal Warriors.

Newcomers Gujarat Fortunegiants or Bengal Warriors can make it to the final on October 24 itself, while the other finalist needs to wait until at least October 26 to know their fate. Both sides topped their respective zones.

Full playoffs fixtures below

All matches take place at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, except for the last two matches, which are set to take place at the JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Date Match type Fixture Time Venue Oct 23 Eliminator 1 Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha 8 pm IST NSCI Dome, Mumbai Eliminator 2 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers 9 pm IST NSCI Dome, Mumbai Oct 24 Qualifier 1 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors 8 pm IST NSCI Dome, Mumbai Eliminator 3 Winner E1 vs Winner E2 9 pm IST NSCI Dome, Mumbai Oct 26 Qualifier 2 Loser Q1 vs Winner E3 8 pm IST JLN Indoor, Chennai Oct 28 Final Winner Q1 vs Winner Q2 8 pm IST JLN Indoor, Chennai

Click here to book tickets.

How to watch live on TV, online

TV guide: Star Sports Network (India)

Live stream: Hotstar (India)

Live score: Twitter