Indian star boxer Vijender Singh, who at present holds the WBO Oriental and the Asia Pacific Super middleweight titles, will defend the belts for the first time this December 23 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Vijender, 32, takes on Ghana's Ernest Amuzu.

"I am really excited on having my 10th fight in India in the Pink City of Jaipur," mentioned Vijender on Monday. "I am training hard in the ring for the last two months and still have three weeks to go for my next fight, so looking forward to winning the third title fight in a row."

The sudden change of plans of not fighting in a metropolitan city might have surprised one and all, but Vijender has a reason behind it!

"I do not want to fight in the metros, I want to take the sport to small towns, so middle-class families can to also see the matches," he said.

"I am sure it will be an exciting fight night for the people of Jaipur and I am confident that sports fans will come out in large number to support me when I compete for my third title fight," he added.

Vijender fought in August this year in Mumbai against China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali. Vijender not only defended his WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight but also won the WBO Oriental super middleweight title.

After the fight, the Indian boxer talked of returning the title to his opponent as he wanted peace between India and China. While that was indeed a noble thought, Vijender was the proud owner of the title as he had earned it.

The Beijing Olympics bronze medallist now takes on an even tougher opponent in Ernest Amuzu.

The Ghanian has won a total of has won 23 fights in his pro boxing career so far. 21 of those wins have come via knockout. Amazingly, he has fought just 25 times so far.