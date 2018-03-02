Actress Priyanka Chopra, who was among the first to mourn the death of Indian actress Sridevi, has penned down an emotional tribute to the legendary actress. Calling her India's first female superstar, the Quantico actress said that Sridevi was born for the silver screen.

"Sridevi Kapoor shared an intimate relationship with the camera, and it loved her like no other, passionately capturing every aspect of that expressive face and her equally expressive frame," she wrote in her tribute in the TIME magazine.

"Normally shy and quiet, Sridevi blossomed under its gaze, delivering such depth in her performance that it would leave audiences breathless, wishing that their dance would never end, craving just a little more."

Sridevi, who died on February 24, had acted in more than 300 films and in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi film industry. Priyanka said that the 54-year-old actress owned every frame of her film.

The Quantico actress said that Sridevi inspired several generations and everyone wanted to be like her. "Sridevi leaves behind a legacy that will live beyond us all, a legacy built on the foundation of pure dedication, talent, hard work and a sprinkle of fairy dust that was showered on her by the Gods!"

Priyanka also said Sridevi was one of the reasons why she became an actress. She said when the news of her death broke she was "immobilized". Just like millions of her fans, she started listening to her songs, revisited her interviews and watched her iconic scenes.

The former Miss World said also spoke about her last memory with the veteran actress. In December, the two divas met at an event and Sridevi hugged her and spoke about her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

"Her family was her life. She left me feeling warm and fuzzy, and with a promise to meet again."

"But angels don't pass on. They just shine brighter in another realm—so I will always look out for her in the sky.

"Thank you for the magic, Sri ma'am. Forever your fan," she ended her tribute.

The 54-year-old actress died of accidental drowning in Dubai on February 24. She was given a state funeral on February 28. Her funeral procession on Wednesday was the third biggest after legendary singer Mohammed Rafi's funeral procession in July 1980 and Rajesh Khanna's funeral procession in July 2012, according to IANS.