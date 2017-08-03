While Priyanka Chopra has been making rapid strides on the west side of the entertainment world, her fans in India have been eagerly waiting to see her in some Hindi movie. And their wish may soon come true.

PeeCee has reportedly been planning to produce two Hindi movies under her production house. Reports further say that one of the films is a love triangle, while the other a woman-centric one.

"One of them is a two-hero film. That's more of a love triangle with just one actress being paired with two actors. Another one is a strong woman-centric film, where the protagonist will play a single mother," Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying.

However, the actress is finding it hard to finalise the cast as no one is willing to be part of the projects, the report added.

Priyanka reportedly is eager to get A-lister actors for the two-hero project, but no popular star is ready to play the second lead.

Similar is the case with the other movie, which requires an actress to play a single mother, and hence Priyanka herself is thinking to play the lead in the movie.

"None of the actresses are game to playing a single mother. PC is looking at a certain age bracket and everyone feels this would stereotype them. In fact, since PC is not finding the right person for the project, she is contemplating doing it herself," the source told the portal.

If the buzz is true and Priyanka is unable to find a suitable female face for her next Hindi movie, PeeCee's fans might see her on the big screen in India soon.

Meanwhile, the international star has currently busy shooting for her next Hollywood movie Isn't It Romantic, besides the upcoming season of Quantico.