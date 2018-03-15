Priyanka Chopra was in for a surprise when her Bollywood co-star Anupam Kher visited her on the sets of the Quantico season 3. The actress has been busy filming the new episodes of the show and this gesture by her Pyaar Impossible co-star left her in awe.

The actor took to Twitter to share a few photos he took with the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star on the sets of the ABC show and expressed he is proud of her work.

Kher wrote: "Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for your love & warmth. It was wonderful to come & see you on the sets of #Quantico. You are a STAR. As a fellow Indian I am so proud of you and your achievements. Keep our flag flying. You are the best. #IndianActor #OurAmbassadorAbroad".

In response to his tweet, Chopra wrote: "Thank you for dropping by @AnupamPKher sir. Was absolutely wonderful to see you again. Mere desh ki khushboo.. good luck with what your here to do!! Can't wait to c u again.. soon. Xoxo".

Don't you instantly recognise Amrish Puri's dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? For those unaware, in the movie Puri's character (who lives in London) receives a letter from India. Smelling the piece of paper, he shares similar sentiments and we couldn't help but remember that moment from PC's tweet.

Quantico season 3 is slated to return in the end of April. And Priyanka Chopra is working day in and day out to complete the filming for the new season. The actress keeps her fans informed about the developments from the show by sharing some hilarious behind-the-scene photos and videos.

The actress recently revealed that the show's New York schedule was completed and the cast was headed to Dublin, Ireland, to film the final three episodes of the show.

Michael Seitzman, showrunner of the American drama on ABC, took to Twitter to share the update. "For all you 'Quantico' fans asking what we're up to...We are off to Ireland for the last couple episodes of an epic Season 3," Seitzman tweeted.

Quantico season 3 returns on April 28 on ABC.