After Priyanka Chopra opened up about the "many Weinsteins in Bollywood", her mother Madhu Chopra has now narrated a couple of incidents her superstar daughter faced and fought during her salad days.

Shedding light on the first instance, Madhu Chopra said that her daughter Priyanka walked out of a prestigious project when a guy sat down with them to narrate a story of a film.

"She was just 17 when she entered the industry, so I accompanied her every minute of the day till about three years ago. So a gentleman meets her and says: 'Will your mother sit outside while I narrate the story to you?' Priyanka told him, 'If it is a story that my mother can't hear then it is a story that I cannot do.' She walked out of that project — a prestigious one," Madhu Chopra told Deccan Chronicle.

Talking about the second instance, Madhu Chopra said Priyanka was asked to wear revealing clothes since the director wanted to show the inner self of the former Miss World to the camera.

"Another time, a designer told her that the director's brief was to dress her in itsy-bitsy clothes. The director had said, 'What is the point of having a Miss World in front of the camera if we cannot show her as her beautiful self?' Priyanka refused to do the film. It was being helmed by a reputed director and he got upset. Priyanka lost 10 films because she walked out of that project. But she didn't care. That is what I say to everyone. This is not the end of your life. Your life is more valuable," Madhu Chopra said.

Priyanka is a well-known face in Hollywood now thanks to her stint in her successful TV series Quantico and her debut in Baywatch alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Afron where she played the role of a baddie Victoria Leeds.

When asked whether Priyanka faced a similar fate in the west, Madhu Chopra denied it and said, "They gave Priyanka a lot of respect. If you live on your own terms, the struggle is bigger but the outcome is sweeter too. This is my advice to every girl. Do not compromise and life will be sweeter for you."