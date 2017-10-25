Priyanka Chopra has often said that she wants to work in Kollywood where her film career took off. Since her debut flick Thamizhan, one thing that she stated whenever the question of acting in South Indian film arose is that she would like to work with her first co-star -- Vijay.

A fan of Vijay recently asked Priyanka Chopra the same question again for which she tweeted, "I would love to. I'm a big fan of @actorvijay @Virat01vfc #AskPC #20millionforPC. [sic]"

While it appears like she gave an honest view, fans on Twitter are of the opinion that the Bollywood diva has just sent a feeler to AR Murugadoss for his next movie with Ilayathalapathy. "Priyanka is sending feelers...pls consider @ARMurugadoss, [sic]" a fan wrote in response to the actress' tweet.

Thamizhan was released in 2002 and it had helped Priyanka Chopra get more offers to work in Kollywood. But date issues and other reasons kept her away from Tamil movies.

The greenhorn of Thamizhan has now become a global icon by tasting success not only in Bollywood, but also in Hollywood. Hence, the actress would bring a lot of weight to any movie that she takes up.

On the other hand, AR Murugadoss, whose Spyder failed to live up to the viewers' expectations, is ready for an action thriller with Vijay. He had directed Vijay twice in – Thuppaki and Kaththi - and both the movies had turned out to be hits.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Mersal has become the biggest hit of his career at the box office. The movie has breached the Rs 150-crore mark in six days and likely to feature in the list of top five South Indian grosser of all-time.