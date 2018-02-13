We can truly never get enough of Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico star is busy filming for the third season of the ABC show, but managed to squeeze in a hot photo shoot for Harper Bazaar. While the last time she featured for the Arabia edition, this time she has turned towards a Southeast Asian country.

The magazine features the stunning actress in a special edition in Vietnam, celebrating the Lunar New Year. Posing for the cover, Chopra looks drop-dead gorgeous in an oversized fringed jacket topped with a leather baker boy hat, which reminded a few of Gigi Hadid's Vogue cover shoot from 2016.

Inside the magazine, Chopra changes into several avatars, and with every shot, the temperatures just keep touching the roof.

In the first of many pictures, the 35-year-old looks smoking hot as she slips into a fabulous red gown. The outfit features a plunging neckline that lets Chopra flaunt her curves. The stunning outfit also features a high slit that gives a sneak peek of her sexy legs.

While that doesn't bring forward her toned limbs well, there is another picture in the series where Chopra is seen putting up a leggy display. The shimmering outfit has the actress going with the wind as the outfit's embellishments and her hair sway in the breeze.

Chopra was also photographed in a beautiful blush pink gown with her bare back facing the camera, as her chic heels lay by her side.

The amazing photoshoot comes amidst the announcement that Chopra's hit TV show Quantico will return with season 3 on April 28.

The actor, who plays Alex Parrish on the show, has been teasing the new season on her Instagram account with several behind-the-scenes pictures. Paparazzi have also been sharing pictures from the sets featuring the star kissing co-stars, between fight sequences, and more.