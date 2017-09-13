Priyanka Chopra, a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, is currently in Jordan spending some quality time with the children in the refugee camps. And while conversing with the children, Priyanka realised how much happiness Indian films and actors have brought among the Syrian survivors.
The actress, on Tuesday (September 12), shared a video of a young Syrian refugee. Priyanka translated the girl's message, and wrote, "This is a special shout out to one of India's biggest movie stars. @katrinakaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan."
Read: Did Priyanka Chopra take a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut? [VIDEO]
"This is Wafaa, one of your biggest fans and her message roughly translated is 'I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty,'" she wrote.
Besides Katrina, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma are the favourites of the children of Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan.
This filled the Bajirao Mastani actress with a sense of pride. "Who would think that what we do as entertainers would give people a sense of hope, relief and escape in such dire circumstances," she further added.
Talking about visiting the Syrian refugees, Priyanka told AP: "I think the world needs to understand that this is not just a Syrian refugee crisis, it's a humanitarian crisis."
This is a special shout out to one of Indias biggest movie stars. @katrinakaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan.This is Wafaa, one of your biggest fans and her message roughly translated is "I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty." I was especially told to give messages of love to these Massive Indian film superstars, who are favourites at Za'atari... SHAHRUKH KHAN, SALMAN KHAN, AKSHAY KUMAR, KAREENA KAPOOR and ANUSHKA SHARMA... a big shoutout to you all and Hindi movies from these amazing kids who are huge fans...our movies give them some much joy .. This was something I honestly did not expect...but it made my day. Who would think that what we do as entertainers would give people a sense of hope, relief and escape in such dire circumstances.This post is for all my colleagues in the Entertainment Business around the world... know what we do sometimes has such an deep impact on people's lives and goes beyond just the mere entertainment people look at us for. #ProudofmyJob #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #ChildrenOfSyria #PCInJordan You can lend your support by logging on to www.unicef.org #girllove