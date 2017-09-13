Priyanka Chopra, a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, is currently in Jordan spending some quality time with the children in the refugee camps. And while conversing with the children, Priyanka realised how much happiness Indian films and actors have brought among the Syrian survivors.

The actress, on Tuesday (September 12), shared a video of a young Syrian refugee. Priyanka translated the girl's message, and wrote, "This is a special shout out to one of India's biggest movie stars. @katrinakaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan."

Read: Did Priyanka Chopra take a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut? [VIDEO]

"This is Wafaa, one of your biggest fans and her message roughly translated is 'I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty,'" she wrote.

Besides Katrina, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma are the favourites of the children of Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan.

This filled the Bajirao Mastani actress with a sense of pride. "Who would think that what we do as entertainers would give people a sense of hope, relief and escape in such dire circumstances," she further added.

Talking about visiting the Syrian refugees, Priyanka told AP: "I think the world needs to understand that this is not just a Syrian refugee crisis, it's a humanitarian crisis."