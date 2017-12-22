Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is in India and she will reportedly sign her Bollywood projects in the meantime. The recent buzz is that Priyanka will also appear with Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty in their new show.

But the diva will come as a guest in these two filmmakers' first reality show together, India's Next Superstars. According to Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka will be their first guest.

A source told Mirror: "Besides judging the first episode and giving contestants advice on making it in Bollywood, Priyanka is also expected to perform on some of her hit numbers including 'Desi Girl' from Dostana and 'Gallan Goodiyan' from Dil Dhadkne Do."

Last week, Karan and Rohit recorded their opening acts for the first episode with the latter performing on the title track of Golmaal Again and KJo grooving to Kaala Chashma from the Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif-starrer Baar Baar Dekho.

Mirror reported that Priyanka was not the first choice for the guest in the show. It was the popular pair – Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. As the duo couldn't manage their dates, they are scheduled for later episodes.

India's Next Superstars aims to bust the 'nepotism myth' by giving a break to freshers with no film background or connections. It is expected to go on air by early January and will replace Akshay Kumar, Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade's ongoing comedy talent hunt show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

This is the first time Karan and Rohit have collaborated on a project. Earlier, there were reports that the duo will unite for the remake of Ram Lakhan. But now the project has been kept on the back burner.