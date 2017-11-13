Priyanka Chopra had an eventful weekend. The actress, who is swamped with work filming the Quantico season 3, was seen rubbing shoulders with Sofia Vergara, Elizabeth Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi and Mubina Rattonsey at a dinner gala for cancer research in Los Angeles over the weekend.

And boy, she looked chic at the party. Giving herself a fun break from filming, the Baywatch actress chose to wear a gorgeous cold-shoulder blue-yellow outfit for the event.

The drool-worthy gingham dress caught many eyes at the event and online. The atypical yellow-and-blue dress from Preen by Thornton Bregazzi sported a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. She resorted to minimal makeup and donned a chocolatey shade of lipstick.

PC flaunted her assets and flashed her million–dollar smile for the cameras as she was seen having a good time with many celebrities.

Chopra shared a few memorable moments on her Instagram as well. The actress was photographed sharing a hilarious moment with the Modern Family star. She shared the picture on her Instagram handle with the caption: "U are always so much warmth and happiness @sofiavergara lovely to see you again. #ladiaries [sic]"

U are always so much warmth and happiness @sofiavergara lovely to see you again. ❤️???? #ladiaries A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:37am PST

Happy girls r the prettiest.. Congrats @thisisechambers we adore u! @sofiavergara @mubinarattonsey @nazaninboniadi A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 10, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

After an eventful weekend, Chopra updated fans that she was heading back to the cold winters of New York City aka NYC. She shared the update on her social media handle with a picture from the flight.

Never eat popcorn wearing a black sweater! Prepping for the cold in NYC! Here we go! ✈️?? A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

NYC has officially become the actress's second home, first being Mumbai, as Chopra now has a house in the US city. The Hollywood star has recently informed fans that she finally found a house in Manhattan by sharing a stunning view from her new home.

Before the swanky four-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, Chopra was staying in studio rentals and hotels for her work commitments. According to Mumbai Mirror, she has kept the decor simple, with life quotes and other messages embossed on the walls of the apartment — all of which are gifts from her friends and fans.