This week, some of the Instagram's hottest diva posted breathe-taking pictures on the social media. From topless pictures to mind-blowing ensembles, Instagram had it all this week. But who stole the most limelight? Here's a look at a few eye-catching posts of the week.

Let's start with the Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico star was busy this week at the Sundance Film Festival. Despite her busy schedule, the actress made sure that she kept her followers posted about her wear and whereabouts.

Suit up ? #AKidLikeJake #Sundance A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 23, 2018 at 7:07pm PST

The Baywatch star shared many pictures over the week revealing her OOTDs. But there were two outfits that gave followers major fashion goals. First attention-grabbing outfit was when the 35-year-old wore a striped pyjama-style suit to promote her movie, A Kid Like Jake at the film festival. The chic attire has definitely been one of her unusual looks off-late and we are not complaining.

Another outfit of Chopra's that stood out this week was her choice to a pair of military printed pants, a khaki coloured coat and a hat. She completed the look with a stylish pair of boots.

While Chopra ruled the Sundance, Wonder Woman star grabbed eyeballs at the PGA Awards that took place this week. The DCEU star chose to wear a gorgeous custom-made Armani Prive.

Gadot sizzled in black again when she joined Ashley Graham at an event for Revlon. Flaunting her stunning smile, Gadot looked spectacular in a plunging outfit.

Speaking of Graham, the plus-size model flaunted her curves on the social media platform when she donned a latex high slit dress for the same event alongside Gadot.

The 30-year-old's purple and black attire not only displayed her voluminous body but also gave followers an eyeful of her busty assets and put forward a leggy display.

Displaying her curves, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share a rather unique ensemble and flaunted her midriff. Performing in New York this week, the former Disney star slipped into a pair of pants that featured a cut instead of pockets around her waist.

I ❤️ NY A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 26, 2018 at 1:00pm PST

Fans already know that she is beautiful but Jenna Dewan Tatum leaves no opportunity to reinforce that. Channing Tatum's gorgeous wife shared some breath-taking photos from her recent photo shoot on her Instagram account for "throwback Thursday" and fans couldn't stop raving.

#tbt @prestigehk ? A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jan 25, 2018 at 10:03am PST

? A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jan 25, 2018 at 10:03am PST

??? A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jan 25, 2018 at 10:04am PST

Other stars that set Instagram on fire include Kim Kardashian (who posed topless for a raunchy post), Kourtney Kardashian (who is currently holidaying in Mexico and making fans envy), Rita Ora (who was photographed nude while she licked off whip cream from a spoon), Emily Ratajkowski (shared a colourful picture from her recent LOVE Magazine photo shoot) and Bella Hadid (that painted the town black and white with her revealing outfits.)

? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:20am PST

mujer feliz A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 25, 2018 at 2:10pm PST