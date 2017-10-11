From India to LA, Priyanka Chopra has proven that she has earned every praise, honour and appreciation received over the past few years.

Not only has she nailed her Bollywood performances, the Quantico actress is also rubbing shoulders with some of the mostv powerful women in Hollywood in the recent issue of Variety.

Finding a place alongside Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Hidden Figure's Octavia Spencer, legendary actress Michelle Pfeiffer and singer Kelly Clarkson, Chopra discussed her journey from Miss World to Hollywood to reveal that she faces a "double whammy" in the American film industry.

As if being a woman and not getting good roles wasn't enough, Chopra said she finds it harder to land outstanding talent-showcasing roles given that she is a woman of a different skin tone.

The Baywatch star told the magazine: "I'm digging my feet in and saying I will not settle for parts which are less, especially as a woman of colour. I want to be able to play mainstream parts without the need in the storyline to describe why an Indian is playing an American."

She also admitted that the industry is still not writing enough diverse roles for women. "They're still not being written for us as much as they should," she said. "Diversity needs to be normal, it should not be a novelty. It should not be the conversation," she added.

Thank you @variety for making me one of your #PowerOfWomen honorees.... Grateful and humbled to be honored alongside such talented women. Story link in bio! A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

A proud feminist, PC has embraced the tag and always supported a better status for women in society. However, Chopra is frustrated with those who reject the label.

She said: "I see so many girlfriends of mine who are like, 'No I'm not that much of a feminist.' I don't even understand that."

She added: "The need for feminism was created because there were no rights for women. That's why there is not a man-ism, because they always had it."

Clearing the misconception among many about the term, Chopra explained that feminism is about equal opportunity for women and not man-hating.

"Feminism is not about berating or hating men or disliking or trying to make sure we're better than men," she said. "Feminism is just saying give me opportunities without judging me for the decisions that I make, the same freedom that men have enjoyed for so many centuries."

She added: "Feminism needs men. It needs the men in their lives to stand up for their mothers, their sisters, their girlfriends, their wives, their daughters and say that I'm going to change the game for my future generation."

COVER STORY: Michelle Pfeiffer, @kellyclarkson, @priyankachopra, Patty Jenkins, and @therealoctaviaspencer cover Variety's Power of Women issue Click the link in our profile to read the full story (Photo by Art Streiber) A post shared by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

The actress is currently in Rome, shooting for the third season of Quantico.