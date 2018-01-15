Aha! Attaboy! Former Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma is on a roll: The actor and dancer was recently seen at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on January 14 for his BFF Kaajal Anand.

And yes, Priyank partied hard and these pictures are proof. Neha Dhupia (actress and Roadies judge), too, uploaded pictures with Priyank. One of the pictures had Angad Bedi and director Karan Johar in it.

Well, that's pretty fast Priyank. The boy seems to have officially entered the upper echelons of Bollywood. What's next?

While Priyank Sharma was busy impressing everyone inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, there was buzz that he had been approached for Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 and Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3.

However, while talking to SpotboyE.com, he said: "It's just been 48 hours since I have come out from the house. I have not had any meetings yet, but if something happens like this or gets confirmed, I will definitely tell you all. Leave me alone for the next 10 days, please."

There was also news that Karan Johar might launch Priyank in Student Of The Year 2. Priyank, however, refused to talk about it.

The rumours about Priyank began when the news of Karan following Priyank on Instagram went viral. Although there is no confirmation on whether Priyank will actually have any role in Student of the Year 2, his fans are already super excited about his rumoured Bollywood debut.

Student Of The Year 2 will be directed by Punit Malhotra and for now only Tiger Shroff has been confirmed for it.