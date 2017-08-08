After over five years of courtship, actress Priyamani and her beau Mustufa Raj are set to tie the knot this month, according to reports.

The couple will reportedly solemnise their wedding on August 23. Priyamani and Mustufa Raj have decided to tie the knot without much fanfare as they are planning to marry at a sub-registrar office in Bengaluru!

However, the couple will throw a big reception to their family members, colleagues and friends on the same evening. They are expected to formally exchange garlands in the presence of the guests.

The wedding reception will be attended by bigwigs from Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Actress Priyamani got engaged to Mustufa Raj, who is a Mumbai-based businessman, on May 27, 2016. The engagement was also a simple event that was restricted to limited people.

Talking about her Mustufa Raj, Priyamani had said that her beau is a straight-forward person, who has a good sense of humour. The Paruthi Veeran actor claims that her family had no issues accepting him in the family even though he belongs to a different religion.

Priyamani came in contact with Mustufa Raj during an Indian Premiere League (IPL) match.