After becoming an overnight internet sensation and earning admirers across the globe, Priya Prakash Varrier has now won the hearts of Tamil actor Vijay's fans. Neither has she sung paeans of Ilayathalapathy nor mentioned a word about Vijay, yet the 18-year-old has managed to get their love with a simple act!

Well, Priya Prakash Varrier, in an interview with a Tamil website, sung a song from Vijay's hit movie Theri. The actress crooned En Jeevan, which was originally sung by Saindhavi, Hariharan, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi. Although she sang only a few lines, it was enough for Thalapathy admirers to hail her voice and create a trending topic on the fans pages of the Tamil actor.

Priya Prakash came to limelight overnight after her Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral in February. She was just part of the track just like a few others, but her wink alone won the hearts of the youths. As a result, the track has garnered over 50 million hits on YouTube.

Acting offers are pouring in for her ever since the track went viral. However, the actress has apparently become choosy and is taking her time to sign her next film. The latest buzz is that she has given her nod to act in Rohit Shetty's Bollywood movie Simbaa, which stars Ranveer Singh.

It is a remake of Telugu film Temper and she will be reportedly stepping into the shoes of Kajal Aggarwal.