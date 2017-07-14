Princess Diana and her married life with Prince Charles continue to be in the spotlight even 20 years after her death. From her married life to love affairs, Diana's love life still commands attention from around the world.

The People's Princess' rocky marriage to Charles has been in news, but apart from her married life, her affairs have also grabbed headlines.

Check out 7 popular men in Princess Diana's life that people still talk about.

Diana's bodyguard Barry Albert Mannakee

According to reports, Diana first fell in love with her bodyguard and confidant Barry Mannakee in 1985. He worked at Kensington Palace, but rumours about the affair led to his removal from his official duties.

"I was always wandering around trying to see him. I just, you know, wore my heart on my sleeve and was only happy when he was around," she said, according to NBC.

Diana and James Hewitt

Diana and James Hewitt's affair is known to all and Diana had also confirmed her relationship with him. In fact, there are rumours that Prince Harry is the secret son of Hewitt. However, it turned out to be false.

Oliver Hoare and Diana

Diana was romantically linked to one of Britain's most successful art dealers Oliver Hoare. According to PEOPLE, Diana became obsessed with Oliver in 1992. There were even reports that Diana was pregnant and had a secret abortion in 1994 when she was having an affair with Oliver.

Theodore 'Teddy' Forstmann's relationship with Princess Diana

According to her posthumous biography, the New York billionaire and Diana had an affair and their relationship was still on the boil when she died in the car accident.

Diana and Hasnat Khan

Heart surgeon Hasnat Khan's relationship with Princess Diana was one of the most talked about affairs. According to reports, Diana wanted to marry Hasnat in a secret ceremony and even begged him.

"He was her soulmate and she begged him to marry her," Diana's butler Paul Burrell said, according to Daily Mail.

Diana and businessman Gulu Lalvani

In order to make Hasnat jealous, Diana met millionaire Gulu Lalvani and was photographed with him publicly.

"Gulu Lalvani was a millionaire and was also another Moslem, which I think the Princess thought would make Hasnat more possessive. In fact, it had the opposite effect," Burrell said.

Diana and Dodi

Shortly after Gulu Lalvani, Diana met Dodi Al Fayed, who died with her in the car crash. Diana and Dodi were in a relationship and there were even reports that she was pregnant with his child. Reports even claim that Dodi was planning for big engagement.