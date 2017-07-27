Even after 20 years of her death, Princess Diana's life and her grave draw attention. In a shocking revelation, Princess of Wales' brother, Earl Spencer, has said that grave robbers have tried to break into Diana's grave in that past 20 years.

Diana is interred on an island on the Spencer family estate at Althorp, her family's 13,000-acre home. She had died in a car crash on August 31, 1997.

Talking about the robbers, Spencer told BBC Radio 4, "We've had four attempted break-ins towards her body in the last 20 years and I'm very glad we've seen all of them off. There are some odd people out there and keeping her right here is the safest place."

Spencer also opened about Diana's funeral procession and the moment when Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind their mother's coffin. In the interview, he claimed that he was lied to about William and Harry walking with their father Prince Charles and him during the procession. He said it was "cruel thing" for the children to walk behind their mother's coffin.

"Then eventually I was lied to and told that they wanted to do it, which of course they didn't, but I didn't realize that," Spencer said.

Recently, Harry, who was 12 when his mother died, spoke about Diana's funeral and said: "No child should be asked to do that."

"My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television," he added.

On 31 August 1997, Diana was fatally injured in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. The accident also resulted in the deaths of her companion Dodi Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul, who was the acting security manager of the Hôtel Ritz Paris; Trevor Rees-Jones (Diana's bodyguard) survived the crash.