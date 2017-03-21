Almost two decades after her death, letters written by Princess Diana are creating waves. In December, Diana's private handwritten letters to former Buckingham Palace steward Cyril Dickman were made public and now details from her letter to her personal secretary have been revealed.

The letter, which gives an "intimate glimpse into the marriage" of Prince Charles and Diana, was dated August 15, 1981. In her letter, Diana spoke about her honeymoon and her son Prince William.

"The honeymoon was a perfect opportunity to catch up on sleep," Diana wrote in the letter, which will go up for auction in April. "William recognised us instantly, which was a relief as sometimes children resent their parents leaving them! It's marvellous to be home again and hopefully, we won't have to do any more travelling this year... Wishful thinking!"

"Recently I seem to have endless pictures of William, so it's lovely to think I'll be able to frame one of them for our bedroom," she wrote.

Charles and Diana, Prince and Princess of Wales, married on July 29, 1981, in a grand ceremony. They announced separation almost 11 years after their marriage and in 1996, the couple got divorced.

While Diana's letter talked about her honeymoon and son William, a biography of the Prince of Wales revealed intricate details of his marriage to her. According to the biography titled Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, Charles cried the night before his wedding to Diana, as he was still in love with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The biography by royal writer Sally Bedell Smith claims that Charles was not in love with Diana and was not ready to marry her. He got engaged to her after he received a letter from his father Prince Philip asking him to make a decision about his relationship with Diana.