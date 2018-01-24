Lovebirds Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are officially engaged. The couple made an announcement on Instagram on January 24.

Prince who has now changed his name to Prince Yuvika Narula on Instagram wrote: "Thanku baby thanku so much still can't sink in me that u said yes to me n u r my mine forever nw lovers for life#engaged and yes one one thing mehndi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera prince #love#life#hugs#thanku god #waheguru#blessed [sic]"

And Yuvika shared her happiness by writing: "Can't believe this just happened love u beba #forlife❤ thank u for asking me .. for holding my hand.. for believing in us.. for being my partner for forever n beyond.... cheers to US .... to new beginnings.. n to a lifetime of love n memories..

Forever yours.. always ♥️ #engaged@princenarula [sic]"

Update: Talking to Bollywood Life, Yuvika spoke about her wedding and engagement, she confirmed: "We haven't thought of the date as yet as it's too soon but we are certainly considering to get married by the end of this year. Our families have met and are equally excited for the big day. Prince and I both are very filmy so we would obviously want to make our wedding a very romantic affair. But we are yet to figure out things. Right now, I am only trying to sink in the fact that Prince and I are actually engaged. We want to live this moment first and then move on to the next. "

"I definitely couldn't have got a better Valentine's surprise than this by Prince. Now it's my turn to return the love and I'm sure Prince is going to love the surprises coming his way in Dubai," she told the online portal.

Prince and Yuvika, who met on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9, got close to each other during their stint in the house and their love blossomed with time. The two were quite guarded about their relationship previously but now we can't be happier. Next question is, when is the big day?

In an exclusive to the Tellychakkar, Prince had earlier rubbished all the rumours about their engagement, "No it's not true. We'll do it soon. We'll tell the whole world once we plan to get engaged. I'm a Punjabi I won't do it so secretly. I'll do it in front of the whole world with much fanfare."

Vikas Gupta also wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations @princenarula88 @yuvikachoudhary . Bhai ... & Bhaaabhiii . Wish you both tons of happiness and love . #DilKhushNews [sic]"

Neha Dhupia also wished the couple who were seen as guest judge on TV reality show Splitsvilla X.

"Like I did. I told myself that whatever I do, I am not going to leave her," Prince said in an interview.

"One thing I liked a lot about Prince is that, he does what he says, and that's why I love him," Yuvika told media.

Prince and Yuvika were seen together in a romantic music video Hello Hello and their chemistry was appreciated by everyone.