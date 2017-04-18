Suits actress Meghan Markle will not witness Pippa Middleton, the sister of Duchess of the Cambridge Kate Middleton, saying "I Do" to her fiancé James Matthews, but she will attend the wedding party with boyfriend Prince Harry.

According to reports, instead of the wedding ceremony at St. Mark's Church Englefield in Berkshire, Meghan will attend the evening party after the nuptials as Harry's date. PEOPLE magazine, quoting sources, reported that the protocol forbids unmarried and unengaged couple to attend the event, which is why Harry and Meghan will go to the party instead.

Meghan and Harry will join the royal family at the reception to be held at Pippa and Kate's family home in Bucklebury. The reception party will be held in Carole and Michael Middleton's garden, US Weekly reported.

Earlier there were reports that Pippa has banned Meghan and fiancé James' younger brother Spencer's girlfriend from attending her wedding. "Pippa's view is that it wouldn't be appropriate for her to be there after a few months of dating," a source told The Sun. However, the latest news confirms Meghan's presence.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace had previously confirmed that Prince William, Kate and their children– Prince George and Princess Charlotte– will attend the wedding ceremony. Interestingly, George, 3, and Charlotte, 23-months, will be the pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively.

Pippa's wedding will be an exclusively private ceremony with only close friends and family as invitees. She is expected to don a Giles Deacon for the wedding. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Kate's younger sister will tie the knot on May 20 at St. Mark's Church, followed by a reception at the Middleton's house.