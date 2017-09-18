A royal engagement rumour has been making the headlines ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a romantic trip to Africa last month. A few days ago, US Weekly reported that the Suits actress has met Queen Elizabeth and the engagement news is on the way.

While the royal family is keeping the wedding preparations secret, a new report suggests that the Suits actress has reached out to Kate Middleton to be her maid of honour.

A new report by Woman's Day claims that the actress has reached out to the Duchess of Cambridge with the sweet proposal in the most adorable way. Apparently, Harry orchestrated Markle's meeting with the Queen over a royal barbeque seeking permission to marry the actress.

After the successful meet, she sent a gift to the pregnant royal family member with a note asking if Kate would be her maid of honour. The gift package reportedly constituted a rose gold diamond bracelet worth £1,471 ($2,000).

It is believed that the actress approached Middleton due to the bond Prince William and Harry share. Rumour has it that Kate originally wasn't fond of the couple's relationship but now they get along well. Will she Middleton say yes?

Due to her pregnancy and her severe morning sickness, the Duchess was forced to miss many engagements, including Prince George's first day at school. Unless the wedding takes place after the royal baby is born, the proposal looks a little dicey. Royal fans will have to wait and watch.

As for now, Prince Harry and Markle are expected to make their first official appearance together as a couple in Canada in the coming few days. Harry will be in Toronto later this month to attend the Invictus Games, and his girlfriend will be seen accompanying him for a few events. It is during this meet that royals might make the announcement about Markle joining the royal family.