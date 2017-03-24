The 21-year-old Bibi Sara's dream to pursue MBA wouldn't have come true had it not been for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention, who not only responded to the girl's letter in 10 days but also helped her in securing the loan which the bank had rejected.

Sara, a native of Mandya district located 100 kms from Bangalore, had earlier tried to get an education loan from The Central Bank of India, but to no avail.

Karnataka: Unable to get loan for MBA, 21-year old Sara from Mandya, writes to PM asking for help; PM responded & she was able to get a loan pic.twitter.com/4J0cPegKvj — ANI (@ANI_news) March 23, 2017

According to ANI reports, Sara said, "We had applied for a loan, but the bank refused in spite of my good marks. The bank was unsure about how my father, who works at sugar factory, will pay back the loan."

Rather than losing hope, she wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help to get her education loan sanctioned. Soon enough, Modi responded to her letter and helped her in getting the loan under the Central Government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme.

"Despite being a national leader, he is attached with the population. Whatever schemes he has initiated, he has implemented them. He has not launched them just for name sake," Sara told ANI.

Even Sara's father seemed overwhelmed. He said, "It's quite unbelievable that out of 125 crores population, he took notice of Sara's letter and helped her."

The bank has granted her a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the PMO has directed the Karnataka Chief Secretary to look into why the bank denied the education loan.