Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell is currently on the Greek Island of Mykonos, and photographs from her fun-filled vacation show her walking around topless on a nudist beach.

The Pretty Little Liars actress was dressed in a tiny green thong bottom, but her breasts were bare and she did not try to hide them from the paparazzi. The 30-year-old actress appeared to be in great spirits as she enjoyed the day out with a female friend.

Mitchell has been sharing on Instagram pictures from her vacation, and one photograph has her rocking an American flag swimsuit. "I may not be American, but if you know me -- you know I love a celebration especially when it means coordinating outfits, eating burgers and basking in the sun! Happy 4th!!!" the Canadian actress wrote.

Mitchell is currently on a break now that her hit television show Pretty Little Liars has come to an end. However, we might still see her playing Emily Fields as both Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse hinted at them being a part of a Pretty Little Liars spin-off show.

"The possibilities are endless, just wait," Pieterse told ET.

"I mean, you never know what could happen in Rosewood," Mitchell teased. "You know, that's always what I say."

Mitchell will next be seen in a film called Cadaver alongside Castle actress Stana Katic.

Check out a few photographs from Mitchell's Greece vacation below:

Cheeky A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

|| P U R E B L I S S || #ShaycationMykonos A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:17am PDT