Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell sent hearts racing over the weekend when she uploaded on Instagram a photograph of herself taking a shower.

Also read: Will Goblin return with Season 2? Here's why there should be a sequel

Mitchell is naked in the photograph, and a towel preserves her modesty. "Not a bad way to freshen up after 12 hrs of travel from Rwanda to Cape Town … @OOCapeTown, @OOResorts #oocapetown #ooresorts," she captioned the photograph.

She also extended her support to the Women's March from afar, writing: "There are moments and milestones in every movement, when we get there, I feel as though this will be a day to remember. I've been in an instagram hole, which is pretty standard lol, but this time around i'm overwhelmed reading all the signs, watching all of the videos and am jealous I could not be there marching. Thank-you to each and every person who took the time to march today, it is amazing to see so many people supporting each other all the way from Africa!"

Not a bad way to freshen up after 12 hrs of travel from Rwanda to Cape Town ... @OOCapeTown, @OOResorts #oocapetown #ooresorts A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Mitchell plays Emily on Pretty Little Liars, which will air its final 10 episodes in April. Besides revealing the identity of the new big bad, the finale will also wrap up mystery of Mrs. DiLaurentis' death. Showrunner Marlene King had earlier revealed that a wedding was on the cards for a popular PLL couple, and rumours are rife that Mitchell's Emily would be the one walking down the aisle.

But it may not be with Alison, as Mitchell feels the duo does not have the necessary spark in their romance. "That's even a question I had throughout shooting," Mitchell told TV Guide. "I always wondered if it was just because Alison knew how great and loyal Emily was, that she would always have her in her back pocket and if she really did feel something for Emily."