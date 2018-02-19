Planning to buy an Apple iPad, but not getting the proper deal? Here is the solution to your problem. Best Buy is offering, under its President's Day Sale, some great deals on Apple products.

The online e-commerce company is offering a hefty discount of $150 on the current-generation iPad Pro models. With the discount, the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro with 512GB will be available for $849.99.

All the four color variants — Silver, Gold, Space Gray, and Rose Gold — of the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro are on sale except the cellular version, which will still cost you $1,130.

But there is a discount here as well. Buyers who are ready to sign a contract with Verizon for two years will be able to avail a discount of $200 on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and cellular option.

Sprint is offering some similar deals on Apple iPad, but you can only save up to $100 there. Moreover, the buyer has to commit to a new 24-month plan at $42.92 per month.

Best Buy is also offering $250 off on the current-generation MacBook Air 13.3-inch 8GB/128GB, and up to $200 off on the current-generation MacBook Pro 13-inch with an Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory and 128GB of Flash storage. The Apple 9.7-inch iPad with Wi-Fi has a discount of $250.

There are many such deals offered on Best Buy for other configurations and colors of Apple iPads. The offer will be ending on Monday at 11:59 pm CT. However, there is a possibility to extend certain offers beyond the deadline mentioned by the US retailer.