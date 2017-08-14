On the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation at 7 pm on Monday, August 14, in his first speech after taking oath last month.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation tomorrow (August 14, 2017) on the eve of the 71st Independence Day," read a statement released by PIB on Sunday, August 13.

During his swearing-in ceremony, Ram Nath Kovind, who was sworn in as the 14th President on July 25, had said that India's diversity was the key to its success. He reportedly said that India needs to improve accessibility for the last person ahead of 75th year Independence in 2022.

President Kovind also administered the oath of office to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu last week.

The speech on Monday is likely to bring into light the key issues that the country is currently facing. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm on its respective regional networks.

After Kovind took charge

Within three weeks of taking charge, President Kovind has given assent to nearly six key legislations.

The legislations include the one that extends the jurisdiction of trial in cases of maritime claims, arrests and detentions of ships to various courts. These were passed during the Monsoon Session of Parliament which ended on August 11.

All the legislations that got the nod were recently passed in the Parliament. President Kovind also approved the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

As per the new act, as many as 11 lakh teachers appointed till March 2015 under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will now have time till 2019 to acquire the minimum qualification of firming up their appointments.