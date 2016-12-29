The Premier League will be back in action from Friday, December 30, as teams look to get past this busy festive period. The matches in the Premier League come thick and fast at this time of the year and teams will really have to rough it as they look to pick up as many points as possible before the year ends. The final match day for the year 2016 kicks off tomorrow as Hull City host Everton followed by matches on December 31 and January 1, 2017, with the pick of this weekend's fixtures being the clash between two heavyweights as Manchester City travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Check out biggest release clauses in world football.

Here is a look at all the ten matches, with the schedule, time, date and venue.

Friday: Hull City vs Everton (8 pm GMT, 3 pm ET, and 1.30 am IST on Saturday) at Kcom Stadium: Everton will be looking to build on their impressive 2-0 win over Leicester City as they look to end 2016 on a high. Everton have been impressive in their last few games defeating Arsenal and narrowly losing to Liverpool. As Hull City have lost their last five matches, Mike Phelan will be determined to pick up some points to get clear of the bottom three.

Saturday: Burnley vs Sunderland (3 pm GMT, 10 am ET and 8.30 pm IST) at Turf Moor: Burnley will be looking to build on their impressive home record and given Sunderland's poor defensive record they might just fancy their chances going into this match. Sunderland will be looking to steer clear of the relegation zone as they head into the New Year. David Moyes' side have shown signs of improvement lately, but they need to pick up some points if they are to avoid another season fighting for survival.

Saturday: Chelsea vs Stoke City (3 pm GMT, 10 am ET and 8.30pm IST) at Stamford Bridge: Chelsea will be looking to make it 13 straight Premier League wins in a row and with Diego Costa and N'golo Kante set to come back into the squad, it won't be an easy day at the office for Mark Hughes' side. Stoke City have been struggling for form in recent matches drawing 2-2 against a Leicester team who were down to 10 men and losing to Liverpool 4-1 after going a goal up.

Saturday: Leicester City vs West Ham (3 pm GMT, 10 am ET and 8.30 pm IST) at King Power Stadium: Ever since their 4-2 win over Manchester City, Leicester City have lost two matches and drawn one. Leicester currently sit 16th on the table and need to get some points on the board or risk getting into a relegation battle. Leicester City will have their hands full when they face West Ham as the Hammers are in a superb run of form winning three games on the bounce and Slaven Bilic will be demanding more of the same from his team.

Saturday: Manchester United vs Middleborough (3 pm GMT, 10 am ET and 8.30 pm IST) at Old Trafford: Manchester United will be looking to continue their impressive four-match win streak in the Premier League after their impressive 3-1 win over Sunderland. Over the last few games, Jose Mourinho seems to have found his perfect starting 11 and he will be hoping to continue this form as they look to close the gap on the top four. Aitor Karanka's side will have a tough time when they travel to Old Trafford with his side winning only two of their last five matches.

Saturday: Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion (3 pm GMT, 10 am ET and 8.30 pm IST) at St Mary's Stadium: Both the teams have lost their last match and will be looking to bounce back in the last game of 2016. Southampton put together a decent set of results prior to their loss against Tottenham and given West Brom's poor form in the last two matches, they will be hoping to exploit it and grab all the three points.

Saturday: Swansea vs Bournemouth (3 pm GMT, 10 am ET and 8.30 pm IST) at Liberty Stadium: Swansea will be looking to turn over a new leaf after the sacking of Bob Bradley with the American winning just two games from 11 matches. Bournemouth too have not been in the best of form, winning just two of the last five matches. However, given that Swansea are without a manager and in poor form, Bournemouth might just fancy their chances.

Saturday: Liverpool vs Manchester City (5.30 pm GMT, 12.30 pm ET and 11 pm IST) at Anfield: Jurgen Klopp will meet his old rival from Bundesliga, Pep Guardiola, as the two heavyweights in the Premier League face-off this weekend. Both the teams are on a three-game win streak and given Liverpool's form at Anfield, Manchester City will have to be at their best if they are to come out of this fixture with any points. City will have a tough time dealing with Liverpool's attacking force with Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino all in superb form. Liverpool could welcome back Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Aguero will be back for City. This match is perfectly set up as both the teams cannot afford to lose the gap on Chelsea.

Sunday: Watford vs Tottenham (1.30 pm GMT, 8 am ET and 7 pm IST) at Vicarage Road: Since their 1-0 loss to Manchester United, Tottenham have taken their game to the next level winning three games on the bounce as they look to close the gap on the top four. Head-to-head, Tottenham have defeated Watford in their last five matches and given their current form, Mauricio Pochettino will be confident that his side can register another win.

Sunday: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (4 pm GMT, 11 am ET and 9.30pm IST) at Emirates Stadium: Arsenal left it late to beat West Brom 1-0 thanks to an Olivier Giroud header in the 86th minute. Arsenal are already nine points behind league leader Chelsea and they cannot afford another slip up at this stage of the season. Crystal Palace will be looking to turn things around under new manager Sam Allardyce. With the Eagles sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone, they need to pick up some points quickly. But it won't be easy as they face an Arsenal side who have lost just one game at home this season.