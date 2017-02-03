The action from the Premier League continues this weekend, as league leader Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge and the Gunners know that nothing short of a win will be enough this match. After their surprise loss to Watford mid-week, a loss against Chelsea would end their title hopes for another season.

Title hopefuls Liverpool travel to Hull City and they could face a tough time against Hull as Marco Silva's side have shown signs of improvement after they drew to Manchester United in their previous match. But Liverpool will be optimistic as Sadio Mane could be in contention to start again.

Manchester City and Manchester United have their matches set for Sunday, with City facing Swansea, while United will travel to Leicester to take on the reigning champions.

Here is a look at all the 10 matches of the weekend, with the schedule, including time, date and venue.

Saturday, February 4: Chelsea vs Arsenal (6:00pm IST, 12.30pm GMT, and 7.30am ET) at Stamford Bridge:

Chelsea will be looking to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier league table and more importantly they will be more determined than ever to get the win against Arsenal after they suffered a 3-0 hammering in the reverse fixture. Chelsea could be without Eden Hazard and David Luiz for this match, as the duo picked up injuries against Liverpool.

Arsenal's title hopes are now hanging by a thread after they lost to Watford mid-week and if they were to lose to Chelsea on Saturday; their title hopes will most likely end. The likes of Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez who put in a poor display against Watford will really have to step up against Chelsea and put in a similar performance as they did in the reverse fixture.

Saturday, February 4: Crystal Palace vs Sunderland (8.30pm IST, 3pm GMT, 10am ET) at Selhurst Park:

Both teams go into this match on the back of an impressive performance in their previous match as Crystal Palace defeated Bournemouth 2-0 away from home and Sunderland managed to hold Tottenham to draw. The two teams are currently in the relegation zone with Sunderland in the last place and Palace in 18th. This is a must win game especially for David Moyes as his side are currently five points off the relegation zone.

Saturday, February 4: Everton vs Bournemouth (8.30pm IST, 3pm GMT, 10am ET) at Goodison Park:

Everton will be highly motivated leading up to this match as they have lost just one of their last five matches, and with Bournemouth without a win in five games, they will fancy their chances even more this match. Idrissa Gueye could be in contention to start this match after he returned from the AFCON and Bournemouth suffered a serious injury problem as Callum Wilson suffered an ACL injury ruling him out for the rest of the season. But Bournemouth have a proven goal scorer in Benik Afobe to take his place.

Saturday, February 4: Hull City vs Liverpool (8.30pm IST, 3pm GMT, 10am ET) at K Comm stadium:

Despite Hull City sitting in 19th place in the Premier League table, Marco Silva has really turned things around since he took over and after they managed to come away with a point against Manchester United they will be looking to at least get a draw against Liverpool who have not been in the best of forms recently.

However, Sadio Mane could start against Hull City after he came on as a substitute against Chelsea and he always offers something special for Liverpool while going forward. But Liverpool might find it difficult to breach the Hull City defense as they added Andrea Ranocchia to their ranks in the January transfer window.

Saturday, February 4: Southampton vs West Ham United (8.30pm IST, 3pm GMT, 10am ET) at St. Mary's Stadium:

Southampton and West Ham both lost their previous matches to Swansea and Manchester City respectively and both teams will be looking to make amends this match. Despite Swansea being clear of the drop zone by two points, this is a must win game for them as more dropped points could land them in the relegation zone again. West Ham added Jose Fonte to their ranks in the January transfer window and after a horrible debut against City, he will be keen to put in a much better performance against his former club.

Saturday, February 4: Watford vs Burnley (8.30pm IST, 3pm GMT, 10am ET) at Vicarage Road Stadium:

Watford stunned the whole Premier League world after they defeated Arsenal mid-week and they will be looking to continue that form at their home stadium. While Burnley continued their amazing home record after they defeated reigning champions Leicester City in their previous match, their away form has been horrible and Watford will be very confident of taking all three points. Bad news for Burnley is that they will be without Steven Defour who has been one of their most consistent performers this season.

Saturday, February 4: West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City (8.30pm IST, 3pm GMT, 10am ET) at The Hawthorns:

Tony Pulis will welcome Stoke City to the Hawthorns this weekend, the club he got promoted to the Premier League and Saido Berahino could be in for a hostile treatment from the home fans after he left West Brom for Stoke City in the January transfer window. Both teams are currently eighth and ninth in the Premier League table and after drawing their previous matches, they will be eager to get the three points as they aim to finish in the top half of the league this season.

Saturday, February 4: Tottenham vs Middlesbrough (11pm IST, 5.30pm GMT, 12.30pm ET) at White Hart Lane:

The final game of Saturday sees Middlesbrough travel to White Hart Lane and Aitor Karanka team could be in for a really tough match as Tottenham will go all out to get all three points after they could only manage a draw against Sunderland. Tottenham still fancy their chances of winning the title this season, but they need to start by picking up the three points tomorrow and with Middlesbrough win-less in their last eight visits to White hart Lane, Tottenham will be even more confident.

Adlene Guedioura could be in line to make his Middlesbrough debut, after he joined them from Watford on deadline day.

Sunday, February 5: Manchester City vs Swansea (7pm IST, 1.30pm GMT, 8.30am ET) at Etihad Stadium:

Manchester City will be looking to continue their winning momentum after thrashing West Ham 4-0 mid-week. All eyes will once again be on new boy Gabriel Jesus who scored and assisted a goal against West Ham. It will be interesting to see if Pep Guardiola chooses to start with the Brazilian youngster up front or bring back Sergio Aguero.

Meanwhile, Swansea are on a two match win streak at the moment defeating Liverpool and then Southampton, but they face a completely different challenge against City. Paul Clement has really turned things around at Swansea and with City having a lot of defensive issues this season, he will be looking to Fernando Llorent to cause another upset as he did at Liverpool.

Sunday, February 5: Leicester City vs Manchester United (9.30pm IST, 4pm GMT, 11am ET) at King Power Stadium:

Leicester City are having the worst time as defending champions and are currently 16th in the league table and more dropped points against Manchester United this weekend could see them fight for survival towards the end of the season. Manchester United too have been struggling in their last few matches having drawn to Liverpool, Stoke City and most recently Hull City and if they don't pick up all three points against Leicester they could miss out on a Champions League spot next season.