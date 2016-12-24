Crystal Palace confirmed the appointment of Sam Allardyce as their new manager after Alan Pardew was let go by the club earlier this week. Allardyce will take charge of the team immediately, with the manager's first challenge being the Boxing Day match against Watford.

Pardew was sacked by Palace after an awful 2016, which saw Palace lose their way last season after a fantastic start and then struggle this campaign, with the club currently one point above the relegation zone.

Allardyce was always the favourite for the position and the club confirmed the move on Friday, with the former England manager signing a two-and-a-half year contract.

"We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly and fortunate that someone of Sam's calibre and experience was available," Steve Parish, the club chairman, said.

While there will be several questions over if Allardyce can move forward from the scandal that led to him losing his England job, what cannot be denied is the pedigree of the manager. Allardyce has never been relegated while manager from the Premier League and his ability to get the best out of underperforming players is quite brilliant.

The 62-year-old is also known to be able to organise a mean defence, which should come in handy considering Crystal Palace have conceded 32 goals in 17 games this season.

"With my experience I think I can help us get a few more results on the board over Christmas and New Year to make everybody feel a bit more comfortable," Allardyce said.

The former Sunderland, Newcastle United, West Ham and Bolton manager also believes joining such an ambitious club like Crystal Palace will help him take the next big step in club management, something he has struggled with at times.

"Recently [the club] have been very impressive the way it's grown, the fact that they've held the Premier League status over a number of years now and the fact that the fans, and the stadium when you're there, [create] a very, very good atmosphere and a very passionate one," Allardyce added. "I hope we can bring some joy, particularly over Christmas and New Year, but also in the long-term and over the course of the season.

"The club seems to be very ambitious, certainly the chairman and the owners, they want to take the club in the right direction. I like the look of the squad and that's probably the reason that I'm here – I feel the club can go forward from here and I hope I can help it go forward. It seems to be very ambitious."