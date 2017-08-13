The Premier League is just two days old, and it has already thrown some massive surprises, with Liverpool being held by Watford and the biggest being Chelsea's loss to Burnley. There is an element of uncertainty in the league, as no team can be taken for granted. Manchester United will be wary of the fact as they face a tricky opponent in the form of West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 13.

Manchester United, after some good signings, are considered to be one of the favourites for the title. But, there is a serious need for them to get off to a solid start, pick up three points and mount their title challenge in the right manner.

The Red Devils might have been criticised for their style of play last season but, this team consisting of Romelu Lukaku should be swift and one of the teams to watch with their attacking nature.

With Jose Mourinho as their boss, one understands his immaculate approach to the game. He is one of the best coaches in world football, and knows the winning formula, as has shown in different leagues around the world.

The fans should be excited with the three new signings, Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic, all of whom should feature against West Ham. With Matic, Paul Pogba, who was below par in his first season, should have more freedom to move forward and prove himself as one of the stars of the club.

West Ham also made some signings, and the most-talked about being former Manchester United forward, Javier Hernandez, who is known for his goal-scoring ability.

They have a strong team, and especially it is their attacking line, which looks dangerous in the form of Marko Arnautovic and Andre Ayew, with Hernandez leading the line. If these players link well, United are in for a difficult night at Old Trafford.

They have also strengthened their defensive line with the inclusion of experienced stars Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta, who will both be keen to prove their worth this season. West Ham manager Slaven Bilic, after a poor show last season, not even finishing in the top 10, will need his players to deliver else it could be another bad season for the club, meaning the manager might have to face the axe too.

West Ham look a decent side on paper, and there is no way, Manchester United, who are favourite for three points, can take the visiting team lightly.

When and where to watch live

Watford vs Liverpool is set to begin at 8:30 pm IST, 4 pm BST, 11 am CET. Live Streaming and TV information for the EPL match below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports Premier League. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBCSN Live.

Australia: TV: SBS. Live Streaming: Optus Sport.

Canada: TV: Sportsnet.

Live Score: Premier League's official website