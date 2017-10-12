Football legends from as many as nine English Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester City and Chelsea, will be in attendance at the Premier League Live promotional event in Bengaluru on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October. A whole host of fun activities are in store at the event to give fans a fantastic football experience.

Manchester United legend Ronny Johnsen will be on hand on Saturday to meet with fans, sign autographs and help bring a small piece of Old Trafford to India at the dedicated club zone at the KTPO Whitefield.

Leicester City former player Gerry Taggart will be taking part in his club's zone, where fans will be able to follow the story of the 2015/16 Premier League Champions.

Arsenal legend Robert Pires will return to India to meet local Premier League fans, where he will be joined by former Everton star Graham Stuart.

Other former Premier League stars already confirmed to attend include Alan Shearer, John Barnes, Paul Dickov and Shay Given.

Here are the list of activities planned at the Premier League Live event:

Live entertainment - Live screening of five Premier League matches and local music acts and DJs.

Schedule of events:

Saturday 14 October: 14:00 – 00:00 hours

Sunday 15 October: 14:00 – 22:30 hours

Venue:

KTPO Whitefield, Bengaluru.