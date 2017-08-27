Premier League fans all over the world are in for a treat with blockbuster games scheduled on Sunday. Chelsea are set to host Everton at Stamford Bridge while Liverpool will welcome Arsenal in a much-awaited encounter.

Everton vs Chelsea

Defending champions Chelsea started their Premier League campaign in the worst possible manner, losing to Burnley, but came back strong to beat Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues need another brilliant performance to beat Everton, who held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in their last outing.

Cesc Fabregas will feature for Chelsea after being shown the red card in the first game, which will definitely boost their midfield. But, Eden Hazard is still not fit to play for Chelsea and the Blues will need much more from their forwards including Alvaro Morata.

Everton, on the other hand, will look forward to their experienced star Wayne Rooney, who has been in good goal-scoring form, to deliver. After leaving Manchester United, Rooney has played a central part in this Everton side already.

With key stars like Ross Barkley, Yannick Bolasie, Morgan Schneiderlin not available, Rooney will once again need to be on top of his game. The signing of Gylfi Sigurdsson has, however, bolstered, their team.

Chelsea vs Everton match has all the ingredients of a classic encounter, and there is nothing much to choose between the two teams. The team which plays solid football on the day will emerge victorious.

When and where to watch live

Chelsea vs Everton is set to begin at 6 pm IST, 1.30 pm BST, 2.30 pm CET. TV and live streaming information for the EPL game are below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: No coverage

USA: TV: NBCSN.

Australia: TV and Live Streaming: Optus Sport.

Middle East: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal have produced some highfalutin contests in the past. The same could be witnessed at Anfield.

The Reds' attack consisting of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah is one of the most feared offensive line in the Premier League. Though their defence has come under the scanner.

If a team like Arsenal, which comprises players like Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez-- who could make a return after the abdominal injury-- can make Liverpool pay. Arsenal are desperate for a victory after their shocking loss to Stoke City. They will be eager to prove their class and beat Liverpool on Sunday.

There has been plenty of transfer speculation in both the clubs bagging headlines, but it is time to erase all that and just concentrate on playing football.

When and where to watch live

Liverpool vs Arsenal is set to begin at 8:30 pm IST, 4 pm BST, 5 pm CET. TV and live streaming information for the EPL game are below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports Main Event. Live Streaming: Sky Go..

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBCSN Live.

Australia: TV and Live Streaming: Optus Sport.

Middle East: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.