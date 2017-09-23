Manchester United and Liverpool, two of the Premier League giants in action on Saturday, September 23, face stiff tests as they look to improve positions on the league table.

Jose Mourinho's men will be travelling to the St Mary's Stadium to take on Mauricio Pellegrino's Southampton, who have been handed a boost following the return of star defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international, who was heavily linked with a move away from Southampton, made a return after his long injury layoff during the Saints' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last week. He is expected to start for the first time since January on Saturday, against an United line-up that has looked threatening the ongoing season.

With striker Charlie Austin also returning to the line-up after a brief injury layoff, Pellegrino's men will be looking to unsettle United, who have been unbeaten since the start of the season.

For United, the trip to Southampton will provide them a solid opportunity to clinch a table-topping win. Placed second with 13 points from five games, the Red Devils have been in imperious form, scoring 16 and conceding only two goals.

Paul Pogba's absence is expected to impact an otherwise settled unit. However, the impressive showings of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford during their 4-1 win over Burton Albion in the League Cup outing on September 20 should give Mourinho a lot of confidence.

The Portuguese tactician will also be looking to rotate his squad as United are set to travel to Moscow to take on CSKA Moskva in their Champions League group outing on Wednesday, September 27.

Liverpool eye revenge

Jurgen Klopp is in a spot of bother after Liverpool's poor recents in the recent past. The Reds have not won in their last four outings, which includes a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City earlier this week in the third round of EFL Cup.

Lack of defensive discipline has hurt the Anfield club and they need to buckle up in their second trip to the King Power Stadium in less than a week if they are to avoid another embarrassing result.

Liverpool, who are sitting at the eighth spot with just 2 wins in 5 games, are facing big headache as key members of the squad, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip, are doubtful for the all-important clash. The absence of Sadio Mane, who will be serving the last of his three-match suspension on Saturday, has also hurt Klopp's plans.

Meanwhile, Philippe Coutinho returned to action during their loss to the Foxes on Wednesday, but he was taken off at half-time. It will be interesting to see how Klopp handles his main man later today.

On the other hand, Jamie Vardy, who missed Wednesday's clash due to groin injury, is likely to start for the home side. His presence will be huge boost to Craig Shakespeare's plans.

When do the matches start and how to watch them live

Southampton vs United - 2pm GMT, 7:30pm IST.

Leicester vs Liverpool - 4:30pm GMT, 10pm IST.

Live streaming and TV coverage