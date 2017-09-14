Season 2 of the Premier Futsal league in India is set to start this week in Mumbai. A host of legendary footballers are set to descend in the country. The matches take place across Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Dubai, meanwhile, remains the destination for the knockout matches.

Apart from the former star footballers, Bollywood celebrities, too are representing in the form of co-owners as well as brand ambassadors of the respective six teams.

"Football is undoubtedly the most popular sport of Kerala and it gives me immense pleasure to be part of Premier Futsal," Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone has mentioned via a statement. Leone is the brand ambassador as well as the co-owner of the Kerala Cobras side.

Bhallaldeva Rana Daggubati is the co-owner and brand ambassador of Telugu Tigers. "With (football star) Deco as a marquee player in the team, the Telugu Tigers will rock this year," said the Bahubali star.

Teams and their co-owners: Bengaluru Royals, Telugu Tigers (Rana Daggubati), Mumbai Warriors (Tiger Shroff), Kerala Cobras (Sunny Leone), Delhi Dragons, Chennai Singhams (Arya).

Marquee players: Deco (Telugu Tigers), Paul Scholes (Bengaluru Royals), Ryan Giggs (Mumbai Warriors), Michel Salgado (Kerala Cobras), Hernan Crespo (Chennai Singhams), Ronaldinho (Delhi Dragons).

Schedule of matches in India

Mumbai leg

Sept 15 Mumbai Warriors vs Delhi Dragons 8 pm IST Sept 16 Bengaluru Royals vs Kerala Cobras 8 pm IST Telugu Tigers vs Chennai Singhams 8 pm IST Sept 17 Chennai Singhams vs Delhi Dragons 8 pm IST Mumbai Warriors vs Kerala Cobras 8 pm IST

Bengaluru leg

Sept 19 Mumbai Warriors vs Bengaluru Royals 8 pm IST Telugu Tigers vs Kerala Cobras 8 pm IST Sept 20 Chennai Singhams vs Mumbai Warriors 8 pm IST Delhi Dragons vs Bengaluru Royals 8 pm IST Sep 21 Kerala Cobras vs Delhi Dragons 8 pm IST Telugu Tigers vs Mumbai Warriors 8 pm IST Sep 22 Chennai Singhams vs Bengaluru Royals 8 pm IST Telugu Tigers vs Delhi Dragons 8 pm IST Sep 23 Chennai Singhams vs Kerala Cobras 8 pm IST Telugu Tigers vs Bengaluru Royals 8 pm IST Sep 24 B1 vs B2 8 pm IST B3 vs B4 8 pm IST

Where to watch live (India)

TV channels - Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD

Live stream - Sony Liv