Season 2 of the Premier Futsal league in India is set to start this week in Mumbai. A host of legendary footballers are set to descend in the country. The matches take place across Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Dubai, meanwhile, remains the destination for the knockout matches.
Apart from the former star footballers, Bollywood celebrities, too are representing in the form of co-owners as well as brand ambassadors of the respective six teams.
"Football is undoubtedly the most popular sport of Kerala and it gives me immense pleasure to be part of Premier Futsal," Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone has mentioned via a statement. Leone is the brand ambassador as well as the co-owner of the Kerala Cobras side.
Bhallaldeva Rana Daggubati is the co-owner and brand ambassador of Telugu Tigers. "With (football star) Deco as a marquee player in the team, the Telugu Tigers will rock this year," said the Bahubali star.
Teams and their co-owners: Bengaluru Royals, Telugu Tigers (Rana Daggubati), Mumbai Warriors (Tiger Shroff), Kerala Cobras (Sunny Leone), Delhi Dragons, Chennai Singhams (Arya).
Marquee players: Deco (Telugu Tigers), Paul Scholes (Bengaluru Royals), Ryan Giggs (Mumbai Warriors), Michel Salgado (Kerala Cobras), Hernan Crespo (Chennai Singhams), Ronaldinho (Delhi Dragons).
Schedule of matches in India
Mumbai leg
|Sept 15
|Mumbai Warriors vs Delhi Dragons
|8 pm IST
|Sept 16
|Bengaluru Royals vs Kerala Cobras
|8 pm IST
|Telugu Tigers vs Chennai Singhams
|8 pm IST
|Sept 17
|Chennai Singhams vs Delhi Dragons
|8 pm IST
|Mumbai Warriors vs Kerala Cobras
|8 pm IST
Bengaluru leg
|Sept 19
|Mumbai Warriors vs Bengaluru Royals
|8 pm IST
|Telugu Tigers vs Kerala Cobras
|8 pm IST
|Sept 20
|Chennai Singhams vs Mumbai Warriors
|8 pm IST
|Delhi Dragons vs Bengaluru Royals
|8 pm IST
|Sep 21
|Kerala Cobras vs Delhi Dragons
|8 pm IST
|Telugu Tigers vs Mumbai Warriors
|8 pm IST
|Sep 22
|Chennai Singhams vs Bengaluru Royals
|8 pm IST
|Telugu Tigers vs Delhi Dragons
|8 pm IST
|Sep 23
|Chennai Singhams vs Kerala Cobras
|8 pm IST
|Telugu Tigers vs Bengaluru Royals
|8 pm IST
|Sep 24
|B1 vs B2
|8 pm IST
|B3 vs B4
|8 pm IST
Where to watch live (India)
TV channels - Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD
Live stream - Sony Liv