The top four teams seem to be in no mood to bow down this season, as was evident in Friday's match between Delhi Dragons and Bengaluru Royals which ended in 4-4. The goal scorers for Ronaldinho-led Delhi Dragons were Diego Costa, Henrique Catarino and Nicolas Rolon, who were seen playing aggressively throughout the game.

The Paul Scholes-led Bengaluru Royals also saw some fast-paced shoots from Raducio King, Jonathan da Silva and Petterson Maderios who netted the ball in swift kicks, leaving no stone unturned for their team.

The match between Telugu Tigers and Mumbai Warriors ended in 5-4 with Deco and Giggs leading their teams from the front.

Both legends scored a goal each in the 6th and 31st minute respectively. Telugu Tigers had maintained a lead from the start of the match itself and the gap began to grow wider in the 2nd and 3rd quarter. What brought the Mumbai Warriors closer were goals by Rico Zulkarnain and Carlos Corvo Gonzalves in the last quarter.

The second round of semifinals will be played tomorrow between the Ronaldinho-led Delhi Dragons and Scholes led Bengaluru Royals and Deco-led Telugu Tigers and Mumbai Warriors lead by Giggs. The finals will be played on 1st October at the Al Wasl Indoor Stadium in Dubai.