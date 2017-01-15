The Chennai Smashers managed to clinch their first Premier Badminton League title after they defeated the Mumbai Rockets who suffered yet another defeat in the final of the PBL after they lost to Delhi Acers in the final of last season.

The first match of the night was the mixed doubles match. The husband-wife combination of Chris and Gabriella Adcock of Chennai Smashers clashed with Nipitphon Puangpuapech and Nadiezda Zieba to win the first game 11-9. In the second set, despite going into the break trailing 6-5, they managed to win six straight points to pocket the game 11-6.

In the second match, PV Sindhu continued her exceptional form in this season of the PBL as she comfortably managed to ease past World No 3 Sung-Ji Hyun in straight sets giving the Chennai smashers the upper hand in the tie. With Sindhu winning her match, the Mumbai Rockets needed to win their men's doubles match to keep their title hopes alive. The doubles pair of Nipitphon Puangpuapech and Yong Dae Lee did exactly that as they defeated Chris Adcock and Mads Pieler Kolding in straight games.

In the next match, HS Prannoy put in a stellar performance to win his men's single tie against veteran Indian Badminton player Parupalli Kashyap. Prannoy completely dominated the first game winning it 11-4 but Kashyap responded well in the second game winning 11-8. In the decider, Prannoy won 11-8 extending his unbeaten run in this season of the Premier Badminton League. With that win the Mumbai Rockets managed to level the overall score at 3-3.

With the score tied at 3-3, it all came down to the final men's single match between Ajay Jayaram and Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk. After losing the first game 9-11, the Mumbai Rockets had high hopes that this could be their year after losing out in the finals last year but Tanongsak had other ideas. The Thai badminton player put in a strong performance in the second game winning it 11-7 and in the all important final game, it looked like Ajay Jayaram ran out of fuel as he ended up getting hammered 11-3.

Following that superb performance from Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, the Chennai Smashers was crowned as champions of the Premier Badminton League for the first time.

