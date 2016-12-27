The first season of the Premier Badminton League saw some really big international stars take part in the tournament and it is now only going to get bigger and better. After the enormous success of the first season of the PBL, a lot more international badminton stars have joined for the second season with the likes of Jan O Jorgensen, Viktor Axelsen, Vincent Wong Wing Ki, Nadiezda Zieba and Mads Pieler Kolding all coming in. The only top international player who will be missed this season is World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei. The most exciting match up of this season will be when Indian star PV Sindhu takes on takes on Olympic Gold medallist Carolina Marin.

Here is the complete squad list:

Delhi Acers

Jan O Jorgensen, Siril Verma, Son Wan Ho, Aakarshi Kashyap, Nitchaon Jindapon, Akshay Dewalkar, Ivan Sozonov, Vladimir Ivanov, Jwala Gutta and Maneesha K.

Mumbai Rockets

Ajay Jayaram, HS Prannoy, Shreyansh Jaiswal, Sung Ji Hyun, Vrushali Gummadi, Chirag Shetty, Lee Yong Dae, Nipithphon Phuangphuapet, Mohita Sahdev and Nadiezda Zieba.

Awadhe Warriors

Aditya Joshi, Srikanth Kidambi, Vincent Wong Wing Ki, Rituparna Das, Saina Nehwal, Bodin Isara, Goh W Shem, Markis Kido, P Sawant and Savitree Amitrapai.

Hyderabad Hunters

B Sai Praneeth, Rajiv Ouseph, Sameer Verma, Carolina Marin, Sree Krishna Priya, Satwik Sai Raj, Tan Boon Heong, Tan Wee Kiong, Chau Hoi Wah, Meghana J.

Bengaluru Blasters

Boonsak Ponsana, Sourabh Verma, Viktor Axelsen, Gadde Ruthvika Shivani, Ko Sung-Hyun, Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Yoo Yeon Seong, Ashwini Ponnappa, Sikki Reddy and Cheung Ngan Yi.

Chennai Smashers

P Kashyap, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, Tommy Sugiarto, Arundhati Pantawane, PV Sindhu, B Sumeeth Reddy, Chris Adcock, Gabrielle Adcock, Mads Pieler Kolding and Ramya Tulasi.