The Premier Badminton League got off to a sensational start with an amazing contest between Chennai Smashers' PV Sindhu and Hyderabad Hunters' Carolina Marin in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Spaniard looked in good form to beat the Indian shuttler to help the Hunters clinch the opening match in three games, score reading 11-8, 12-14 and 11-2.

The crowd was treated to a major spectacle by the top two shuttlers of women's badminton. What made the contest even more special and exciting was the format -- three games with the race to 11 points. As a result of which, the match was played at a good pace, with both players showing their aggressive instinct.

The first game of the contest was close with both the players starting on a bright note, taking it to 4-4. There were some beautiful rallies between the two players, entertaining the gathered crowd in the stadium. With some brilliant plays, it was Marin who clinched the first game 11-8.

The second game was an important one for Sindhu and the shuttler had to win to take it to the decider. Marin started well, but Sindhu came back strongly to level it at 5-5, and the match became even more interesting with both the shuttlers not giving an inch to the other.

At one point of time, Marin was expected to emerge victorious, but Sindhu took her game to another level and clinched the second game 14-12 in a tight finish.

The third game was all about Marin, who was in absolute control with her smashes, which witnessed Hunters' player taking a lead of 6-1. She got into an amazing rhythm as the match progressed and played her best badminton in the final game and won the decider with ease at 11-2. Sindhu did not get much chance to show her skills as well.

After the match was over, Marin screamed on top of her voice and pumped her first in the air, reflecting the importance of the victory.