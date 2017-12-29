Ever since Meghan Markle relocated to the UK and got involved in royal engagements with fiancé Prince Harry, there have been speculations that the Suits actress is bonding fairly well with her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

There were speculations that the pregnant royal has been supporting and guiding the American star through her way into the royal family. But now, a new rumour suggests that their closeness is bothering Kate's sister Pippa Middleton. However, Gossip Cop sources say otherwise.

According to Life & Style magazine's report, the Middleton sisters are "secretly feuding" and Meghan Markle is to be blamed. Citing In Touch magazine, the report claims that the sisters' dynamics have changed because Kate is spending more time with Meghan than Pippa now.

"They used to do everything together and speak daily," an insider told In Touch. "But now that Meghan lives practically under the same roof as Kate at Kensington Palace, the dynamics have changed and Pippa feels shoved out," the source said.

Apparently, Pippa expressed her feelings to Kate but the Duchess of Cambridge accused her of overreacting. "Kate fought back and told Pippa that it's her duty to make Meghan feel welcomed," the insider claimed.

Despite the "feud," the magazine maintained that Pippa doesn't dislike the soon-to-be royal. "Pippa likes Meghan but doesn't want to lose her sister to Harry's bride-to-be," the grapevine said.

Yes, Kate and Pippa haven't been spotted together in some time now, but that doesn't mean all is not good between the two. Gossip Cop clarified that these claims are not true.

"A source close to the situation tells us the stories are simply 'not true.' Even though Kate and Markle recently made their first public appearance together, it doesn't mean Pippa is feuding with Kate over the former actress," the site wrote.