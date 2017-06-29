The personal computer industry has also joined the Pre-GST Sale bandwagon with some amazing offers and lucrative discounts on popular laptops. With less than 48 hours left before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) comes into play, the time is ripe to avail as much as 50 percent discount on laptops from your favourite brands such as Asus, Lenovo, LG, Dell, Apple, Microsoft and Acer.
Retail chains and e-commerce outlets are rushing to clear their inventories in anticipation of increased tax rates on computers and other consumer electronic goods, as these items fall into the highest tax slab of 28 percent under GST. Consequently, if you miss this chance, you might end up paying almost double the existing price on some models after the GST launch on July 1.
Here is the hand-picked list of best laptops from popular brands at their lowest prices in India:
Asus 15.6in laptop at 54% off HERE (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 33,999; MRP: Rs. 73,990)
Key features
- 15.6-inch screen
- Intel HD 520 Graphics
- 2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- DOS operating system
- 2kg laptop
Apple MacBook Air 13.3in laptop at 23% off HERE (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 62,398; MRP: Rs. 80,900)
Key features
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD 6000 Graphics
- 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB DDR3 RAM
- 128GB storage
- Mac OS X operating system
- 12 hours battery life
- 1.4kg laptop
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible
Apple MacBook Air 13in at 25% off HERE (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 72,490; MRP: 96,900)
Key features
- 13-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000 Graphics
- 1.6GHz Intel i5 core processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 256GB rpm Solid State hard drive
- OS X El Capitan operating system
- 12 hours battery life
- 1.35kg laptop
- 720p FaceTime HD camera
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 – 12.3in at flat 25% off HERE (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 70,000; MRP: Rs. 92,999)
Key features
- 2.3GHz Intel Core M processor
- 4GB DDR3 RAM, 128GB hard drive
- 31.242cm screen
- Intel HD 515 Graphics
- Windows 10 operating system
Asus 15.6in laptop at 30% off HERE (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 29,449; MRP: Rs. 41,990)
Key features
- 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics
- 2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- DOS operating system
- 2kg laptop
- VGA web camera
LG Gram 14in laptop at 33% off HERE (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 64,000; MRP: Rs. 94,999)
Key features
- 14-inch screen
- Intel HD 520 Graphics
- 2.3GHz Intel i5-6200U 6th Gen processor
- 8GB DDR3L RAM
- 256GB Solid State hard drive
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 7.5 hours battery life
- 0.98kg laptop
Dell Vostro 15.6in laptop at 10% off (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 43,990; MRP: 49,000)
Key features
- 15.6-inch HD (1366x768) anti-glare LED-backlit display
- 7th Generation Intel® CoreTM i5- 7200U processor (3M cache, up to 3.1GHz)
- 4GB Single Channel DDR4 2400MHz (4GBx1)
- 1 VGA, 1 HDMI out, 1 RJ-45, 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, SD card reader
- 7th Generation processor: Intel HD Graphics 520
- 1TB 5400RPM SATA hard drive
- 2GB AMD Graphics
Acer 15.6 in laptop at 18% off (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 43,780; MRP: Rs. 53,499)
Key features
- 15.6-inch screen
- Nvidia GeForce 920 2GB graphics
- 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 6200U processor
- 8GB DDR3L RAM
- 1TB 5400 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 1-year manufacturer warranty