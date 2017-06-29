The personal computer industry has also joined the Pre-GST Sale bandwagon with some amazing offers and lucrative discounts on popular laptops. With less than 48 hours left before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) comes into play, the time is ripe to avail as much as 50 percent discount on laptops from your favourite brands such as Asus, Lenovo, LG, Dell, Apple, Microsoft and Acer.

Retail chains and e-commerce outlets are rushing to clear their inventories in anticipation of increased tax rates on computers and other consumer electronic goods, as these items fall into the highest tax slab of 28 percent under GST. Consequently, if you miss this chance, you might end up paying almost double the existing price on some models after the GST launch on July 1.

Here is the hand-picked list of best laptops from popular brands at their lowest prices in India:

Asus 15.6in laptop at 54% off HERE (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 33,999; MRP: Rs. 73,990)

Key features

15.6-inch screen

Intel HD 520 Graphics

2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

DOS operating system

2kg laptop

Apple MacBook Air 13.3in laptop at 23% off HERE (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 62,398; MRP: Rs. 80,900)

Key features

13.3-inch screen, Intel HD 6000 Graphics

1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB DDR3 RAM

128GB storage

Mac OS X operating system

12 hours battery life

1.4kg laptop

802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible

Apple MacBook Air 13in at 25% off HERE (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 72,490; MRP: 96,900)

Key features

13-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000 Graphics

1.6GHz Intel i5 core processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM

256GB rpm Solid State hard drive

OS X El Capitan operating system

12 hours battery life

1.35kg laptop

720p FaceTime HD camera

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 – 12.3in at flat 25% off HERE (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 70,000; MRP: Rs. 92,999)

Key features

2.3GHz Intel Core M processor

4GB DDR3 RAM, 128GB hard drive

31.242cm screen

Intel HD 515 Graphics

Windows 10 operating system

Asus 15.6in laptop at 30% off HERE (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 29,449; MRP: Rs. 41,990)

Key features

15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics

2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

DOS operating system

2kg laptop

VGA web camera

LG Gram 14in laptop at 33% off HERE (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 64,000; MRP: Rs. 94,999)



Key features

14-inch screen

Intel HD 520 Graphics

2.3GHz Intel i5-6200U 6th Gen processor

8GB DDR3L RAM

256GB Solid State hard drive

Windows 10 Home operating system

7.5 hours battery life

0.98kg laptop

Dell Vostro 15.6in laptop at 10% off (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 43,990; MRP: 49,000)

Key features

15.6-inch HD (1366x768) anti-glare LED-backlit display

7th Generation Intel® CoreTM i5- 7200U processor (3M cache, up to 3.1GHz)

4GB Single Channel DDR4 2400MHz (4GBx1)

1 VGA, 1 HDMI out, 1 RJ-45, 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, SD card reader

7th Generation processor: Intel HD Graphics 520

1TB 5400RPM SATA hard drive

2GB AMD Graphics

Acer 15.6 in laptop at 18% off (Pre-GST Sale: Rs. 43,780; MRP: Rs. 53,499)

Key features