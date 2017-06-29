Pre-GST Sale: Shopaholics are being wooed with enticing offers and insane deals

E-commerce outlets and offline retailers across the country – from Big Bazaar to Amazon – are throwing up some enticing offers and insane discounts to woo shopaholics ahead of the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) launch on July 1. It is reported that consumer electronics vendors are keen to clear stocks that are older than six months as these benefits will cease to exist once the GST kicks in.

Smart TVs worth over Rs 1 lakh are now selling at less than Rs 60,000 with a massive discount of 40 to 50 percent on leading e-commerce outlets like Amazon. A similar discount offer of up to 22 percent on consumer goods will be up for grabs on Future Group's Big Bazaar starting midnight of June 30.

Meanwhile, e-tailer Flipkart is also offering a range of mouth-watering discount deals on consumer electronics and household appliances from Wednesday midnight. Not to mention, Amazon is giving away some of the best smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, LG, Sony and Asus at up to 50 percent off on the original price.

Meanwhile, high-street retailers have also joined the bandwagon with attractive discount offers on apparel, shoes and accessories. The retail industry seems upbeat with its intention of offering end-of-season-sale kind of exclusive deals to potential customers, ahead of the GST launch.

It is reported that several retailers are not just clearing their inventory of old stocks with these lucrative offers, but also encouraging the government to keep the prices down after the GST launch on July 1.