Prakash Raj, in a series of tweets, attacked Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde. The versatile actor has reacted to Hegde's views that Hindutva and nationalism cannot be separated.

Slamming the BJP leader, Prakash Raj tweeted:

"Dear Mr Ananthkumar hedge, You said 'nationalism and hindutva are not two different things. but are one and mean the same" WHY DO YOU BRING IN A RELIGION into NATIONALISM. [sic]"

"Then what about those who are not Hindus. People who are our countries pride ..like Ambedkar..Abdu Kalam ..A R rehman...khuswanth singh...Amrita Pritam..Dr.Verghese kurien...the list goes on..and what about many like me who don't have a religion...but believe in humanity..

Aren't we all the nationals of our country..who are you guys.. what's your agenda..Since you believe in "janmas".. are you guys reincarnation of germany s HITLER. #justasking [sic]".

In the recent months, Prakash Raj has been vocal on politics and other contemporary issues. He sparked a big controversy when he held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for journalist Gauri Lankesh's death and called Modi a better actor than him.

Prakash Raj had come under attack from the BJP and its supporters. The National Award winning actor expressed his concerns over the communal politics of the BJP.

Mr..minister what do you mean when you say “nationalism and hindutva”are one and mean the same ...#justasking pic.twitter.com/jsrlBJIomR — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 7, 2017

central minister says “nationalism and hindutva are one and mean the same”dear sir what about non Hindus...what is your agenda..#justasking pic.twitter.com/ZasHPopnFe — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 7, 2017

He had also sent a notice to BJP MP Pratap Simha for trolling him on social media. "When an elected MP also resorts to trolling, a legal notice sends out a strong message to people who troll. I want to make it clear that in this country, we can't take this unhealthy trend of trying to stop voices and abuse dissent. My act should empower every citizen and reinforce the fact that they have the freedom to express, and no one has the power to stop them," Prakash told the reporters.

He also extended support to Kamal Haasan after the Ulaganayagan was attacked for his comments on Hindu extremism.