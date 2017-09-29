After celebrities like Prajwal Devaraj, Diganth Manchale and actress Sulamalatha Amarnath's son Abishek Ambareesh are dragged into Vishnu's car accident case, the three have now rubbished the rumours.

Popular Bangalore industrialist Adikeshavulu's grandson Vishnu is in news for being involved in a car accident in Bangalore that left him and three other persons injured. In the incident, around 850 grams of marijuana was allegedly found in Vishnu's car.

If that is not enough, some local news channels reported that actors Prajwal and Diganth along with Abishek were also involved in the accident. It was reported that the three were spotted at the accident site, making a secret exit after the accident.

However, the two actors have denied the rumours and called it fake news. Abishek's mother too came to his rescue. The three rubbished the rumours clarifying that they were not even in the city when that incident happened.

Prajwal clarified on Facebook that he is currently in Goa shooting for his film and slammed the news channels for airing the fake news without even bothering to ask him once. "I am not aware of the information regarding the accident but I do know a little bit. My family is shocked by this development. I feel this is done to malign my name. News channels have certain responsibilities like we do, so they should realise that and start working honestly," he said on Facebook live.

Meanwhile, Diganth too stated that he is in Kanakpura shooting for another movie, and he is nowhere associated with any drugs. Sumalatha in defence of her son and the two actors made a long Facebook post, slamming the news channels for running the fake news. Check her post here: