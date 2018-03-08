It has now been confirmed that Prabhu Deva will direct Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3.

Revealing his association with the film, Prabhu Deva also divulged some details on the cast of Dabangg 3.

"I was in Mumbai last week to finalize all the details. Yes, I am directing Dabangg 3 for Salman and Arbaaz Khan. Who says no to them? We've been closely associated for the longest time. I share a warm friendship with Salman Khan and his brothers. When Salman and Arbaaz asked me to direct Dabangg 3 there was no question of saying no," The Quint quoted Prabhu Deva as saying.

Prabhu also said that he has not watched any of the previous installments of the Dabangg series, but he will make sure the "masti" in Salman's character remains in Dabangg 3 as well.

"I'd like to give it my own spin. Of course, we all know what Salman's Chulbul Pandey is all about. That sense of masti will remain in the cop's role," he said.

The choreographer-turned-director further stated that everything in the film will remain the same, including the cast. "Everything including the cast remains the same. Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz, the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg 3 is unchanged except me the director."

While Salman, Sonakshi and Arbaaz are certainly there in Dabangg 3, earlier it was reported that TV hottie Mouni Roy also has a good role in the action drama. Prabhu had earlier directed Salman in Wanted, which had given him a hit after box office disasters like Heroes and Yuvvraj.

Dabangg already is a hit series, and Salman has currently been having a great phase at the box office. After Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, the superstar's latest release Tiger Zinda Hai turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.