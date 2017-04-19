The first look of actor Prabhas'next movie Prabhas19, directed by Sujeeth, will be released on April 23 and its teaser will be screened with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Prabhas signed a movie with Sujeeth a year ago and he was purported to start shooting for it after the release of Baahubali 2. But the latest news suggests he has already begun filming and is set to surprise his fans by releasing its first look and teaser before his most-awaited movie hits the screens.

Prabhas19 is made in four languages; Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The makers have planned to unveil the first look poster of Prabhas19 on April 23. "We will announce the title with a poster on April 23. The teaser will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam with "Baahubali 2" in theatres. It has come out very well," Sujeeth told IANS.

The teaser will be launched in four languages on April 28 and it will be screened with Baahubali 2. Sujeeth said: "We shot for one day. I have spent the last two years of my life prepping for this project. Working on this teaser was equivalent to work on a film for me. Work on the teaser is currently underway in Mumbai."

Prabhas19 is produced with a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore by UV Creations. "The scale on which it is being made, major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element," Sujeeth said.

The makers are reportedly spending Rs 35 crore on a single action sequence. "Honestly, we haven't set aside the budget yet. As I said before, we will spend lavishly on action," he said, adding, "It will be as stylish as a James Bond film. When it comes to emotions and drama, it will be handled in a way it appeals to everybody."

International stuntman Kenny Bates has been roped in to choreograph the action scenes. "Kenny will be supervising the action scenes. We have already finalised locations in Abu Dhabi and some places in Europe where shooting will be done extensively. We go on the floors from the end of May," he said.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is composing music for Prabhas19, while Madhie cranks the camera. Sabu Cyril will take care of the production design. "We wanted the music to have a national appeal. We roped in Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy because they understand north as well southern sensibilities when it comes to composing music. They have also worked in the south," he said.